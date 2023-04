WORKER’S MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY SET FOR FRIDAY EVENING

LOCAL WORKERS, UNION OFFICIALS AND COMMUNITY LEADERS WILL GATHER THIS EVENING AT UFCW LOCAL 222’S UNION HALL IN CEREMONIES TO MARK WORKER’S MEMORIAL DAY,

IT IS TO REMEMBER WORKERS WHO HAVE DIED OR SUFFERED ILLNESS OR INJURIES WHILE ON THE JOB AND PAUL IVERSON OF THE IOWA LABOR CENTER SAYS YEAR AFTER YEAR THERE IS ONE CONNECTION BETWEEN THOSE DEATHS:

LABOR1 OC………WERE FOLLOWED. :08

THE NAMES OF ALL THE IOWA WORKERS LOST ON THE JOB DURING 2022 WILL BE READ.

IVERSON HAS PUT TOGETHER SMALL OBITUARIES FOR THE LAST SIX YEARS OF EACH WORKER IN THE STATE WHO DIED ON THE JOB:

LABOR2 OC………..HUMAN COST. :07

LOCAL LABOR ATTORNEY DENNIS MCELWAIN WILL SPEAK ABOUT WORKER SAFETY.

THE CEREMONY BEGINS AT 6 P.M.AT THE UFCW HALL AT 3038 SOUTH LAKEPORT.