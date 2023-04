SCOUTS COLLECT NEARLY TWO TONS OF FOOD FOR LOCAL FOOD BANK

THE ANNUAL SCOUTING FOR FOOD EFFORT BY THE MID AMERICA COUNCIL OF SCOUTS BROUGHT IN 3,894 POUNDS OF DONATED FOOD.

THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND HOSTED A FIRST BAG DONATION CEREMONY TO KICK OFF THE WEEKEND’S EFFORTS.

THE NEARLY 4,000 POUNDS OF FOOD WILL PROVIDE OVER 2,500 MEALS FOR AREA RESIDENTS..

THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND WILL DISTRIBUTE THE DONATIONS OVER 100 AGENCIES THROUGHOUT THEIR 11-COUNTY SERVICE AREA.

SINCE 2014, THE SCOUTS HAVE DONATED OVER 64,000 POUNDS TO THE FOOD BANK THROUGH COMMUNITY EFFORTS.