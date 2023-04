RECYCLE YOUR OLD COMPUTERS THIS WEEKEND

A REMINDER THAT SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS MAY DISPOSE OF UNWANTED COMPUTERS, SMALL APPLIANCES AND OTHER ITEMS ON SATURDAY.

ARAH MONTAGNE OF THE CITY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT SAYS IT’S TIME AGAIN FOR THEIR SEMI-ANNUAL RE-EVENT:

NO CREDIT CARDS WILL BE ACCEPTED ON SITE, IT’S CASH OR CHECK ONLY.

YOU MAY FIND A FULL LIST OF WHAT IS BEING ACCEPTED AND THE FEE FOR EACH ITEM ON THE CITY’S WEBSITE…SIOUX-CITY DOT ORG.

THE RE-EVENT WILL BE HELD IN THE LONG LINES FAMILY REC CENTER PARKING LOT ALONG PIERCE STREET FROM 9:00 A.M. TO 1:00 P.M.