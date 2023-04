MUSEUM DEBUTS CITY SPORTS HISTORY EXHIBIT

A NEW EXHIBIT SHOWCASING THE VARIOUS TEAMS AND TOP ATHLETES IN SIOUX CITY’S SPORTS HISTORY IS NOW ON DISPLAY AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM.

MUSEUM DIRECTOR STEVE HANSEN SAYS THERE’S UNIFORMS, TROPHIES, PHOTOS AND A VARIETY OF SPORTS GEAR FEATURED IN THE EXHIBIT:

TOP PERFORMERS WHO GREW UP IN SIOUX CITY LIKE KIRK HINRICH AND SHELBY HOULIHAN ARE FEATURED, ALONG WITH OTHERS WHO MADE THEIR WAY HERE AND BECAME STARS:

SOME OF THE PHOTOS AND MEMORABILIA ARE DECADES OLD, AND HANSEN HOPES THEY WILL GENERATE A LOT OF FUN DISCUSSIONS:

THE NEW DISPLAY MARKS THE FIRST NEW EXHIBIT TO BE ADDED TO THE PERMANENT GALLERY SINCE THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM’S OPENING IN 2011.

IT IS ALSO DESIGNED TO EASILY SWITCH OUT MATERIAL TO HIGHLIGHT A PARTICULAR SPORT AT VARIOUS TIMES OF THE YEAR.

THE EXHIBIT IS ABOUT 98% FINISHED AND EVENTUALLY WILL INCLUDE AN INTERACTIVE KIOSK. WITH MEDIA COMPONENTS SHOWCASING LOCAL SPORTS HISTORY AND AN INTERACTIVE VERSION OF THE SIOUX CITY SPORTS HALL OF FAME.

MAJOR FUNDING FOR THE EXHIBIT WAS PROVIDED BY THE SIOUX CITY MUSEUM & HISTORICAL ASSOCIATION AND THE SIOUXLAND HERITAGE FOUNDATION ALONG WITH THE CULTURAL LEADERSHIP PARTNERSHIP GRANT.

THE MUSEUM ASSOCIATION RECEIVED A $20,000 GRANT AWARD FROM THE IOWA ARTS COUNCIL, A DIVISION OF THE DEPARTMENT OF CULTURAL AFFAIRS FOR FY23.

CLP FUNDS WERE LEVERAGED WITH PRIVATE DOLLARS TO CREATE A CUSTOMIZED COMPUTER DATABASE AND PROVIDE FOR THE SECURITY NEEDS OF THE NEW EXHIBIT.