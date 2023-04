LOCAL TV NEWS TO END ON CBS-14 & KPTH

BY MID MAY THERE WILL BE TWO FEWER LOCAL TV STATIONS PROVIDING LOCAL NEWS ON YOUR AIRWAYS.

CBS-14, FORMERLY KNOWN AS KMEG ALONG WITH THEIR SISTER STATION KPTH WILL END THEIR LOCAL NEWSCASTS ON MAY 12TH.

THEY ARE THE LATEST STATIONS SINCLAIR BROADCASTING HAS DROPPED LOCAL NEWS AT THIS YEAR.

SINCLAIR IS ALSO REPORTEDLY ENDING LOCAL NEWS IN PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, MOBILE ALABAMA AND TOLEDO, OHIO, AS WELL AS A STATION COVERING NORTHERN CALIFORNIA AND SOUTHERN OREGON.

KSCJ NEWS DIRECTOR WOODY GOTTBURG WAS ONE OF THE PEOPLE HIRED TO REBUILD THE KMEG NEWS OPERATION IN MAY OF 1999 AT DAKOTA DUNES.

HE SAYS HE IS GREATLY SADDENED BY SINCLAIR’S DECISION TO END LOCAL NEWS HERE.

KSCJ HAS PROVIDED LOCAL RADIO NEWS TO YOU FOR 95 YEARS IN SIOUX CITY.

YOU WILL CONTINUE TO GET LOCAL NEWS PROGRAMMING HERE FOR YEARS TO COME.