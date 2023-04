E-P-A GRANTS E-15 SUMMER SALES WAIVER

THE EPA HAS ANNOUNCED IT IS EXERCISING EMERGENCY POWERS TO GRANT A VOLATILITY WAIVER FOR E-15 BLENDS OF GASOLINE AND 15 PERCENT ETHANOL.

THAT MEANS CONSUMERS WILL CONTINUE TO HAVE ACCESS TO THE FUEL OPTION THAT IS USUALLY NOT SOLD IN THE SUMMERTIME.

IOWA CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA HAS BEEN PUSHING FOR YEAR ROUND SALES OF E-15 FOR SOME TIME:

WITHOUT THIS ACTION, FUEL SUPPLIERS WOULD HAVE RESTRICTED DISTRIBUTION ON MAY 1ST AND RETAILERS WOULD HAVE BEEN FORCED TO STOP SELLING E-15 DURING THE SUMMER BEGINNING ON JUNE 1ST:

FEENSTRA SAYS ETHANOL DRIVES BOTH VEHICLES AND THE U.S. ECONOMY:

IOWA SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE MIKE NAIG RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING AT A TIME WHEN FUEL PRICES ARE STILL TOO HIGH AND THE FANTASY OF FOREIGN-SOURCED EVS CONTINUES TO ATTRACT FAR TOO MUCH FOCUS, E-15 REMAINS THE LOWEST-COST AND LOWEST CARBON FUEL OPTION FOR OVER 96 PERCENT OF THE VEHICLES ON THE ROAD TODAY.

NAIG SAYS WHILE PLEASED THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IS MOVING FORWARD WITH THIS LONG OVERDUE WAIVER, HE SAYS WE NEED PERMANENT YEAR-ROUND ACCESS TO E-15 THAT REMOVES THE YEAR-TO-YEAR UNCERTAINTY.