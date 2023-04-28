Briar Cliff to Turf Faber Field

Briar Cliff University has secured the funds through partnerships and donations to artificially turf Faber Field. The project will begin this May with the anticipation that it will be ready to host practices and home matches this upcoming fall.

Faber Field is the current home of Charger soccer. The field was named in honor of Sr. DePaul Faber, a Briar Cliff history professor and sports fan, prior to the soccer program beginning in 1991.

The soccer programs have continued to grow and excel over the years. The women’s team has been competing in the National Tournament for the last three years, along with GPAC Tournament and regular season titles. The men’s program recently captured its first GPAC Tournament title and placed three players on the all-conference team.

In addition, the turfing of Faber Field will allow our football team to use the space in the future. Football produced several all-conference selections these past couple of seasons and multiple active players have been re-writing the record books. The addition of Faber Field will allow for better schedules for this team and our soccer teams in the future, by providing greater accessibility and fewer weather-related restrictions.

To kick off the future use of this space, the football team will hold their first spring game on Faber Field on Saturday at 1 PM. This will be the first football game ever to be held on campus. I encourage you all to attend and support our student-athletes.

Mammoth Sports Construction will be completing the project for Briar Cliff University. The turfing of the field is the first phase of enhancements, with future phases to further improve the space to be announced at a later date. Naming and sponsorship opportunities have also been made available to further support the project. We are very appreciative of the community’s support and encouragement of this enhancement to Faber Field. Our students and community deserve the best experience in all facets of their journey at Briar Cliff.