SOUTH DAKOTA D-C-I TAKES LEAD IN DUNES DEATH INVESTIGATION

THE SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION IS NOW LEADING THE INVESTIGATION OF THE DEATH OF A WOMAN WHOSE BODY WAS FOUND IN AN APARTMENT IN DAKOTA DUNES WEDNESDAY MORNING.

THE UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN WAS FOUND AT THE WELLINGTON AROUND 9:30 A.M.

A YOUNG CHILD WAS FOUND SAFE BY LAW ENFORCEMENT BUT NO DETAILS ABOUT WHERE THE CHILD WAS FOUND HAVE BEEN REVEALED

TONY MANGAN, SPOKESMAN FOR THE D-C-I, HAS CONFIRMED THE DEATH, BUT IS NOT RELEASING THE NAME OF THE VICTIM AT THIS TIME OR ANY DETAILS SURROUNDING THE CASE.

MANGAN TOLD KSCJ NEWS THAT NO ARRESTS HAVE BEEN MADE, BUT THE PUBLIC IS NOT IN ANY DANGER.

HE DECLINED TO SAY IF AN ARREST WARRANT HAD BEEN ISSUED FOR ANYONE AS PART OF THE ONGOING INVESTIGATION.

NO OTHER DETAILS ABOUT THE DEATH ARE BEING RELEASED AT THIS TIME.