SIOUX CITY RANKS 2ND IN SMALL CITY ENERGY STAR LIST

SIOUX CITY RANKS SECOND OVERALL IN THE UNITED STATES FOR SMALL CITIES WITH ENERGY STAR-CERTIFIED AND MULTIFAMILY BUILDINGS IN 2022.

THAT’S ACCORDING TO THE U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY’S ANNUAL TOP CITIES LIST.

ENERGY STAR-CERTIFIED BUILDINGS USE AN AVERAGE OF 35% LESS ENERGY AND ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR 35% LESS CARBON DIOXIDE EMISSIONS THAN TYPICAL BUILDINGS.

SIOUX CITY HAS 16 BUILDINGS ON THE LIST, TRAILING ONLY JACKSON, MICHIGAN WITH 41.

SIOUX CITY’S 16 BUILDINGS, WHICH ARE MAINLY PUBLIC SCHOOL BUILDINGS, HAVE ALMOST THREE TIMES THE TOTAL COMBINED FLOOR AREA THAN THE 41 MICHIGAN BUILDINGS THOUGH.

AS OF THE END OF 2022, 88 BUILDINGS ACROSS IOWA HAVE EARNED ENERGY STAR CERTIFICATION.

TOGETHER, THESE BUILDINGS HAVE SAVED $4.6 MILLION ON ENERGY BILLS AND PREVENTED NEARLY 23,000 METRIC TONS OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS.

THAT’S EQUAL TO THE ANNUAL EMISSIONS OF OVER 4,600 HOMES.