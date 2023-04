ROUNDS LOOKS AT WAYS TO STABLIZE SOCIAL SECURITY SYSTEM

A RECENT REPORT BY THE TRUSTEES OF THE SOCIAL SECURITY SYSTEM SAYS WITHOUT CHANGES, FUNDS FOR THE RETIREMENT PROGRAM WILL START TO RUN SHORT IN 2034.

THAT PROJECTION IS NOW GETTING MIXED INTO THE ONGOING BUDGET DEBATE IN WASHINGTON WHERE SOUTH DAKOTA SENATOR MIKE ROUNDS IS PART OF A GROUP LOOKING FOR LONG TERM SOLUTIONS.

ROUNDS SAYS ANY POTENTIAL FIX SEEMS TO GET CAUGHT UP IN PRESIDENTIAL POLITICS:

SSI4 OC…….TALK ABOUT IT. ;20

ROUNDS SAYS HIS GROUP IS TALKING ABOUT ALLOWING SOCIAL SECURITY TO INVEST FUNDS IN SOME MARKET SECURITIES:

SSI5 OC……EVEN LONGER. :16

ROUNDS SAYS THE GROUP WOULD AT LEAST LIKE TO HAVE SOME OPEN DEBATE ABOUT PROBLEMS WITH SOCIAL SECURITY FUNDING AND POSSIBLE OPTIONS.

Jerry Oster WNAX