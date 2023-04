REMEMBERING THE LEGACY OF FLORA LEE

A LONGTIME SIOUX CITY EDUCATOR AND CIVIL RIGHTS LEADER HAS PASSED AWAY.

FLORA LEE DIED UNEXPECTEDLY THURSDAY AT AGE 68.

LEE MOST RECENTLY HAD BEEN SERVING AS THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF SIOUX CITY’S WOMEN AWARE ORGANIZATION, A POST SHE WAS APPOINTED TO LATE LAST SEPTEMBER.

LEE HAD PREVIOUSLY SERVED FOR 20 YEARS WITH THE NORTHWEST AREA EDUCATION AGENCY AS AN EDUCATIONAL CONSULTANT AND SPECIAL EDUCATION STRATEGIST.

SHE ALSO SERVED 12 YEARS ON THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD INCLUDING SERVING AS BOTH BOARD PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT.

LEE SPOKE ON MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY CEREMONIES IN 2022, AND SAID THERE NEEDS TO BE A GREATER EFFORT TO PASS ON HIS MESSAGE AND LEGACY TO FUTURE GENERATIONS:

LEE AND HER LATE HUSBAND RUDY WERE HONORED A FEW YEARS AGO IN HONOR OF THEIR LIFELONG DEDICATION TO EQUALITY AND JUSTICE BY HAVING THE EFFORT TO REMEMBER EARLY SIOUX CITY CIVIL RIGHTS ADVOCATES WHOSE LIKENESSES ARE CAST IN BRONZE AT THE MLK TRANSPORTATION CENTER RENAMED THE “RUDY AND FLORA LEE” CELEBRATING COMMUNITY PROJECT.

AT THE TIME SHE SAID IT WAS HUMBLING TO BE HONORED WITH SIOUXLAND HEROES WHO LAID THE GROUNDWORK FOR HER TO BE ABLE TO CONTINUE HER WORK FOR CIVIL RIGHTS.