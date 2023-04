NORTHWESTERN TO NAME NEW DORM AFTER SCHOOL PRESIDENT

NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE IN ORANGE CITY WILL NAME A SOON-TO-BE-CONSTRUCTED RESIDENCE HALL THE CHRISTY SUITES IN HONOR OF THE COLLEGE’S PRESIDENT, GREG CHRISTY, AND HIS WIFE, MICHELLE.

NORTHWESTERN’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES MADE THE NAMING DECISION IN RESPONSE TO A REQUEST FROM THE LEAD DONORS FOR THE PROJECT: MARY DEWITT OF HOLLAND, MICHIGAN, AND HER FIVE CHILDREN AND THEIR SPOUSES.

THE DEWITTS GAVE $5 MILLION FOR THE PROJECT, AND SAY THEY WANTED TO HONOR THE CHRISTYS FOR THEIR STRONG LEADERSHIP, HUMILITY, WORK ETHIC, INTEGRITY AND COMMITMENT TO CHRIST.

GREG CHRISTY HAS SERVED AS NORTHWESTERN’S PRESIDENT SINCE 2008, AND DURING THAT TIME, HAS LED FUNDRAISING FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OR RENOVATION OF 10 BUILDINGS, WITH ENROLLMENT GROWING TO A RECORD 1,712 STUDENTS.

THE NEW RESIDENCE HALL IS EXPECTED TO BE READY FOR OCCUPANCY BY AUGUST OF 2024.