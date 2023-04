NEBRASKA ABORTION BILL STALLS IN UNICAMERAL

A BILL THAT WOULD PROHIBIT ABORTIONS IN ALL BUT THE EARLIEST WEEKS OF MOST PREGNANCIES STALLED ON THE SECOND ROUND OF DEBATE IN THE NEBRASKA UNICAMERAL THURSDAY AFTER A CLOTURE MOTION FELL ONE VOTE SHORT.

THE MEASURE INTRODUCED BY THURSTON SENATOR JONI ALBRECHT WOULD REQUIRE PHYSICIANS TO TEST FOR STEADY AND REPETITIVE CONTRACTIONS WITHIN THE GESTATIONAL SAC BEFORE INDUCING AN ABORTION.

IF SUCH ACTIVITY WAS DETECTED, A PHYSICIAN WOULD BE PROHIBITED FROM PERFORMING AN ABORTION EXCEPT IN CASES OF SEXUAL ASSAULT, INCEST OR MEDICAL EMERGENCY.

CURRENT NEBRASKA LAW PROHIBITS ABORTION AT 20 WEEKS POST FERTILIZATION.

SENATOR MEGAN HUNT OF OMAHA WAS AMONG THOSE IN OPPOSITION TO THE BILL:

OPPOSE1 OC………TO TERM.. :15

AFTER FOUR HOURS OF DEBATE, ALBRECHT FILED A MOTION TO INVOKE CLOTURE, WHICH CEASES DEBATE AND FORCE A VOTE ON THE BILL AND ANY PENDING AMENDMENTS.

THE MOTION FAILED ON A 32-15 VOTE. THIRTY-THREE VOTES WERE NEEDED.

THAT ENDED DEBATE.

LB-626 IS UNLIKELY TO BE PLACED ON THE AGENDA AGAIN THIS SESSION.