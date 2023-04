HELP & RESOURCES AVAILABLE FOR VICTIMS OF CRIME

THIS IS NATIONAL CRIME VICTIMS RIGHTS WEEK, AND A CEREMONY TO BRING AWARENESS TO THE DIFFICULTIES THOSE VICTIMS FACE WAS HELD THURSDAY AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE.

LT. JEREMY MCCLURE OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS VICTIMS OF CRIMES NEED SUPPORT, NO MATTER WHAT TYPE OF CRIME THEY WERE VICTIMIZED IN:

VICTIMS1 OC…….A CRIME OCCURS. :19

HE SAID LOCAL AUTHORITIES CAN CONNECT VICTIMS WITH A VARIETY OF LOCAL AGENCIES TO HELP THEM, DEPENDING ON THE TYPE OF CRIME THEY WERE INVOLVED IN.

MCCLURE PLAYED A TAPE OF A VICTIM NAMED MARGARET, WHO RECEIVED HELP FROM SIOUX CITY’S “SAFE PLACE” AGENCY, AFTER YEARS OF DOMESTIC ABUSE:

VICTIMS2 OC…….TRYING TO SURVIVE. :24

ONE IN FOUR WOMEN SUFFER DOMESTIC ABUSE IN THEIR RELATIONSHIPS.

IF YOU ARE A VICTIM OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE OR KNOW SOMEONE WHO IS, YOU MAY CALL SAFE PLACE AT 712-258-7233.