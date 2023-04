GAUSMAN FILES NEW LEGAL ACTION AGAINST SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

THE FORMER SUPERINTENDENT OF SIOUX CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS HAS FILED ANOTHER LEGAL ACTION AGAINST THE CITY’S SCHOOL DISTRICT AND FOUR SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS.

DR. PAUL GAUSMAN HAS FILED A PETITION AGAINST THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT DAN GREENWELL AND BOARD MEMBERS TAYLOR GOODVIN, BOB MICHAELSON AND JAN GEORGE, CLAIMING THAT THE DEFENDANTS VIOLATED IOWA CODE CHAPTER 22, COMMONLY KNOWN AS IOWA’S OPEN RECORDS ACT.

THE LAWSUIT ALLEGES NON-COMPLIANCE AND UNREASONABLE DELAY BY THE BOARD MEMBERS IN RESPONDING TO GAUSMAN’S DECEMBER 16, 2022, OPEN RECORDS REQUEST FOR RECORDS OF SCHOOL BOARD MEETINGS HELD ON JANUARY 24, MARCH 28, AND NOVEMBER 30TH OF 2022 WHERE BOARD MEMBERS DISCUSSED AN ALLEGED BRIBERY OFFER BY DR. GAUSMAN.

THE LAWSUIT ASKS FOR THE DISTRICT AND BOARD MEMBERS TO PROVIDE THE REQUESTED MEETING RECORDS, REFRAIN FOR ONE YEAR FROM COMMITTING FUTURE VIOLATIONS IN PROVIDING RECORDS, AND PAY DAMAGES, COURT COSTS AND PLAINTIFF’S ATTORNEY’S FEES;

GAUSMAN FILED AN INITIAL LAWSUIT AGAINST THE DISTRICT AND THE FOUR BOARD MEMBERS BACK IN MID-JANUARY.

THAT CIVIL SUIT ACCUSES THE DISTRICT AND BOARD MEMBERS OF VIOLATING THE IOWA OPEN MEETINGS LAW ON TWO OCCASIONS IN 2022 AND ASKS THAT THE COURT REMOVE GREENWELL, GOODVIN, GEORGE AND MICHAELSON FROM OFFICE.