TRAFFIC SIGNALS AT THE INTERSECTION OF FLOYD BOULEVARD AND NORTHERN VALLEY PLACE ARE CURRENTLY OUT OF SERVICE ON THE CITY’S NORTHSIDE.

THE TRAFFIC SIGNAL CONTROLLER WAS DAMAGED IN A CRASH.

THE TRAFFIC SIGNALS WILL BE OUT OF OPERATION FOR AN UNDETERMINED AMOUNT OF TIME UNTIL PARTS CAN BE OBTAINED TO MAKE REPAIRS.

MOTORISTS ARE ADVISED TO REDUCE SPEED AND DRIVE CAUTIOUSLY WITH REGARDS TO THIS CLOSURE.

ALTERNATE ROUTES THAT DO NOT UTILIZE THIS INTERSECTION ARE AVAILABLE.