A ONE VEHICLE ROLLOVER HAS CLAIMED THE LIFE OF A DAKOTA CITY, NEBRASKA TEENAGER.

THE DAKOTA COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED JUST BEFORE 3:45 P.M. THURSDAY ON HIGHWAY 35.

A 17 YEAR OLD FEMALE WAS THE ONLY OCCUPANT OF THE VEHICLE INVOLVED AND SUSTAINED FATAL INJURIES..

THE DAKOTA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AND THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL

INVESTIGATED THE SCENE AND FOUND THAT DEBRIS ON THE HIGHWAY CAUSED THE ACCIDENT.