RAILROAD MUSEUM HOLOCAUST EXHIBIT OPENS

FOR MORE THAN TWO YEARS, THE TOLERANCE WEEK ORGANIZATION HAS BEEN WORKING ON AN EXHIBIT AT THE SIOUX CITY RAILROAD MUSEUM FEATURING A RAILCAR REPLICA OF WHAT WAS USED TO TRANSPORT JEWS TO CONCENTRATION CAMPS IN THE HOLOCAUST OF WORLD WAR TWO.

GEORGE LINDBLADE DESIGNED THE EXHIBIT:

THE RAILCAR WAS MOVED TO SIOUX CITY’S RAILROAD MUSEUM TWO YEARS AGO AND HAS BEEN MODIFIED TO PROVIDE AN EXPERIENCE OF WHAT THE JEWS WENT THROUGH BEING HERDED INTO THE CAR WITH NO PROVISIONS FOR THEIR JOURNEY THAT MANY WOULD NOT SURVIVE:

THE EXHIBIT ALSO FEATURES MEMORABILIA OR REPLICAS OF ITEMS FROM FROM HOLOCAUST SURVIVORS OF CONCENTRATION CAMPS, INCLUDING A TICKET MARKED WITH A ONE WAY TRIP TO AUSCHWITZ:

THERE ARE NUMEROUS PHOTOS ON DISPLAY, INCLUDING THOSE TAKEN BY THEN PRIVATE VERNON TOTT OF SIOUX CITY, WHEN HIS UNIT CAME ACROSS SURVIVORS LEFT BEHIND AT THE AALEM CONCENTRATION CAMP BY FLEEING NAZIS IN THE WANING DAYS OF WORLD WAR TWO.

THE GRAND OPENING OF THE EXHIBIT WAS WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON