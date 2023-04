NOEM ANNOUNCES APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAM HELP

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM AND THE STATE’S DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND REGULATION HAVE ANNOUNCED ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL HELP FOR BUSINESSES TO DEVELOP NEW AND EXPAND EXISTING REGISTERED APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAMS.

NOEM SAYS SOUTH DAKOTA HAS THE LOWEST UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IN AMERICA AT 1.9 PERCENT, BUT STILL HAS WORKFORCE CHALLENGES TO ADDRESS:

THE GOVERNOR SAYS APPRENTICESHIPS WILL PROVIDE SOUTH DAKOTANS THE OPPORTUNITY TO GAIN VALUABLE ON-THE-JOB TRAINING WHILE CONTINUING TO EARN AN INCOME AND PROVIDE FOR THEIR FAMILIES.

NEW SPONSORS CAN RECEIVE UP TO $15,000. CURRENT SPONSORS EXPANDING CURRENT PROGRAMS CAN RECEIVE UP TO $10,000.

EMPLOYERS, REGISTERED APPRENTICESHIP SPONSORS, AND EDUCATION OR TRAINING PROVIDERS LOOKING TO BUILD OR EXPAND PROGRAMS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY FOR FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE BEFORE JUNE 2ND AT START TODAY SD DOT COM.