JOHNSON HOPES FOR FEDERAL BUDGET COMPROMISE

HOUSE REPUBLICANS IN WASHINGTON ARE ATTEMPTING TO CONNECT BUDGET CUTS WITH THE FEDERAL DEBT EXTENSION AS THEY TRY TO NEGOTIATE WITH THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION.

SOUTH DAKOTA CONGRESSMAN DUSTY JOHNSON SAYS THEY PLAN TO HAVE A BUDGET PROPOSAL UP FOR A VOTE LATER THIS WEEK;

DUSTY4 OC…….TO THE TABLE. :26

JOHNSON SAYS THE PRESIDENT IN THE PAST HAS TIED THE DEBT TO THE BUDGET;

DUSTY5 OC………IN THE FUTURE. ;25

JOHNSON SAYS REPUBLICANS ARE WAITING FOR THE PRESIDENT TO HAVE A CONVERSATION WITH THEM:

DUSTY6 OC…….GO TO TACKLE :27

THE US TREASURY HAS WARNED CONGRESS THAT THE DEBT CEILING, NOW AT OVER THIRTY-ONE TRILLION DOLLARS, MUST BE EXTENDED BY THIS SUMMER TO AVOID A POSSIBLE DEFAULT.

Jerry Oster WNAX