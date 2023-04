IOWA DNR CONDUCTS AUCTION OF GUNS & BOWS

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES ANNUAL SPRING ONLINE AUCTION OF GUNS AND BOWS IS UNDERWAY NOW THROUGH MAY 6TH.

ITEMS UP FOR AUCTION INCLUDE FIREARMS, BOWS, GUN CASES AND SCOPES.

THE ITEMS ARE SOLD AS IS WITH NO GUARANTEE OR WARRANTY.

TO VIEW THE FIREARMS FOR SALE AND TO REGISTER TO BID, GO ONLINE TO AUCTION SOLUTIONS INC DOT COM.

IOWANS WHO ARE WINNING BIDDERS ARE REQUIRED TO PICK UP THEIR FIREARMS ON MAY 20TH AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER PARKING LOT LOADING DOCK OF THE WALLACE STATE OFFICE BUILDING AT 502 EAST NINTH STREET IN DES MOINES.

THERE IS A 10% BUYERS PREMIUM AND 7% SALES TAX FOR IOWA BUYERS ONLY.

ALL ITEMS PURCHASED FROM NON-IOWA BUYERS WILL BE BROUGHT TO OMAHA FOR PICKUP AND SHIPPING.