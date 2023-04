GRASSLEY CONTINUES E-15 SUMMER SALES PUSH

IOWA U.S. SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY IS CALLING ON PRESIDENT BIDEN TO DIRECT THE E-P-A TO CLEAR THE WAY FOR SUMMERTIME SALES OF GASOLINE WITH A 15 PERCENT BLEND OF ETHANOL.

GRASSLEY SAYS. CURRENT E-P-A GUIDELINES PROHIBIT THE SALE OF E-15 FROM TERMINALS IN ABOUT TWO-THIRDS OF THE COUNTRY AFTER APRIL 30TH.

E-15 IS ABOUT 10 CENTS PER GALLON CHEAPER THAN E-10 ACCORDING TO TRIPLE A.

GRASSLEY SAYS. PRESIDENT BIDEN VISITED AN ETHANOL PLANT NEAR MENLO IN MID-APRIL OF LAST YEAR TO ANNOUNCE HIS ADMINISTRATION WOULD APPROVE SALES OF E-15 THROUGH THE SUMMER DRIVING SEASON.

THE E-P-A RECENTLY ANNOUNCED IT WOULD ALLOW YEAR ROUND E-15 SALES TO START IN THE SUMMER OF 2024.

THE AMERICAN FUEL AND PETROCHEMICAL MANUFACTURERS TRADE GROUP SAYS REFINERS HAVE TO MAKE EXPENSIVE CHANGES TO PRODUCE E-15 FOR SUMMERTIME USE AND THOSE COSTS WILL BE PASSED ALONG TO CONSUMERS.

THE GROUP IS ASKING GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS AND SEVEN GOVERNORS TO STOP THEIR PUSH FOR YEAR ROUND E-15 SALES IN THEIR MIDWEST STATES.

