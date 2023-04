AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE HOMICIDE AT DAKOTA DUNES APARTMENT

AUTHORITIES ARE LOOKING FOR A MALE PERSON OF INTEREST WANTED FOR QUESTIONING IN THE DEATH OF A WOMAN AT THE WELLINGTON APARTMENTS AT 240 COURTYARD DRIVE IN DAKOTA DUNES, SOUTH DAKOTA TUESDAY NIGHT.

THE WOMAN’S DEATH IS CONSIDERED A HOMICIDE AND IS BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE UNION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT AND THE SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION.

HER BODY WAS DISCOVERED AROUND 9:30 WEDNESDAY MORNING.

THE NAME AND DESCRIPTION OF THE PERSON OF INTEREST HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED TO THE PUBLIC.

NO OTHER DETAILS ABOUT THE DEATH ARE BEING RELEASED AT THIS TIME.