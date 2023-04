SOUTH SIOUX’S LIBRARY WANTS PUBLIC FEEDBACK

THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY WANTS TO HEAR FROM LOCAL RESIDENTS.

THE SOUTH SIOUX LIBRARY WILL BE HOLDING FOCUS GROUPS AROUND THE COMMUNITY DURING THE WEEK OF MAY 8TH.

THE LIBRARY WILL ALSO BEGIN SENDING OUT COMMUNITY SURVEYS AND ENCOURAGE ALL COMMUNITY MEMBERS AND LIBRARY USERS TO TAKE THE SURVEYS AND ATTENDING THE MEETINGS.

LIBRARY DIRECTOR CICELY DOUGLAS SAYS THEY ARE EXPLORING IDEAS ON NEW LIBRARY SERVICES AND BUILDING IMPROVEMENTS.

THE LIBRARY BUILDING IS MORE THAN 20 YEARS OLD AND HAS YET TO BE RENOVATED.