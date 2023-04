SOME SD GOVERNMENT JOBS WON’T REQUIRE A COLLEGE DEGREE

GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAS SIGNED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER EXPANDING JOB OPPORTUNITIES TO SOUTH DAKOTANS WITHOUT A POSTSECONDARY DEGREE.

THE ORDER REQUIRES EXECUTIVE BRANCH AGENCIES TO CONSIDER WORK AND LIFE EXPERIENCES DURING THE HIRING PROCESS WHEN A POSTSECONDARY DEGREE IS NOT REQUIRED TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THE JOB.

THE COMMISSIONER OF THE BUREAU OF HUMAN RESOURCES WILL REVIEW ALL CURRENT AND FUTURE JOB POSTINGS FOR EXECUTIVE BRANCH AGENCY POSITIONS THAT REQUIRE AN UNDERGRADUATE OR GRADUATE DEGREE AND DETERMINE WHETHER SUCH A DEGREE IS NECESSARY TO PERFORM THE JOB DUTIES.

NOEM SAYS THE EXECUTIVE ORDER WILL ALLOW THEM TO WELCOME MORE BRIGHT SOUTH DAKOTANS TO WORK IN THE EXECUTIVE BRANCH.