PROCESSING ERROR LEADS TO LOCAL BANKING TRANSACTION ISSUES

BANKING CUSTOMERS FROM AT LEAST THREE SIOUX CITY BANKS HAD UNAUTHORIZED WITHDRAWLS AND DEPOSITS FROM THEIR ACCOUNTS TUESDAY.

SIOUX CITY POLICE CONFIRM ONE PERSON HAD OVER $800 REMOVED FROM THEIR ACCOUNT TUESDAY AROUND 11 A.M.

BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC SCHOOLS CONFIRMED TO KSCJ THAT SEVERAL OF THEIR STAFF OR FAMILIES WITH A CONNECTION TO THE SCHOOL HAD WITHDRAWLS FROM THEIR ACCOUNTS.

SCHOOL DISTRICT PRESIDENT JOHN FLANERY EMAILED STAFF AND SCHOOL SUPPORTERS THAT THEY WERE ALERTED TO SEVERAL CONCERNS THAT BEGAN TUESDAY MORNING REGARDING BANKING ABNORMALITIES.

AN OFFICIAL FROM A SIOUX CITY BANK SAYS A LARGE NATIONWIDE PAYMENT PROCESSOR MISTAKENLY SENT OUT AN OUTDATED FILE BATCH THAT HAD TRANSACTIONS FROM AS FAR BACK AS 2015.

THAT ENDED UP CAUSING THE FALSE WITHDRAWLS AND DEPOSITS FROM ACCOUNTS.

THE PROCESS TO CANCEL THE OLD TRANSACTIONS IS UNDERWAY.