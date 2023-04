PLANS FOR IBP ICE CENTER EXPANSION MAKE PROGRESS

FUNDRAISING FOR A MAJOR RENOVATION OF SIOUX CITY’S IBP ICE CENTER IS CONTINUING TO MAKE PROGRESS.

KIRK LUKEHART, CHAIRMAN OF THE FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN THAT OFFICIALLY BEGAN IN JULY OF 2021, SAYS ESTIMATED COSTS HAVE KEPT RISING THE PAST TWO YEARS, BUT THE PROJECT IS NEARLY READY TO BID:

LUKEHART LED THE ORIGINAL INITIATIVE TO BUILD THE ICE CENTER IN 1997.

HE SAYS THE FUNDRAISING WILL EXPAND TO MAKE UP THE GAP IN THE $1.8 MILLION PROJECTED COST:

INCLUDED IN THE PROJECT WOULD BE A LOCKER ROOM FOR GIRLS YOUTH HOCKEY PLAYERS.

LUKEHART TOLD THE CITY COUNCIL, INCLUDING JULIE SCHOENHERR, THAT THE CITY’S YOUTH HOCKEY PROGRAM HAS KEPT GROWING AND THE TEAMS ARE ACCOMPLISHING A LOT:

CITY PARKS DIRECTOR MATT SALVATORE SAYS THE EXPANSION PROJECT IS COMPLETELY DESIGNED AND COULD BE PLACED UP FOR BID SOON IF THE CITY COUNCIL APPROVES:

THE PROJECT COULD BE PLACED ON THE CITY COUNCIL AGENDA SOMETIME WITHIN THE NEXT MONTH.