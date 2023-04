LICENSE PLATE READER DEVICES TO BE INSTALLED AROUND VETS BRIDGE

SIOUX CITY HAS AGREED TO A REQUEST BY THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT TO HAVE TWO LICENSE PLATE READERS INSTALLED ON U.S. HIGHWAY 77 WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF SIOUX CITY.

THE INSTALLATION WOULD BE ALONG THE APPROACH TO THE VET’S BRIDGE BETWEEN THE SOUTHBOUND RAMPS FOR I-29 AND THE BRIDGE.

THE PLATE READERS ARE NOT TICKETING DEVICES AND WOULD ALLOW SOUTH SIOUX POLICE TO CHECK VEHICLES ENTERING AND EXITING NEBRASKA FOR THINGS INCLUDING OUTSTANDING WARRANTS, VEHICLES FLEEING ACCIDENTS, AND AMBER ALERTS.

SOUTH SIOUX POLICE CHIEF ED MAHON SAYS IF SIOUX CITY WANTS TO JOIN IN ACCESSING THE READERS, THEY MAY:

LICPLATE1 OC…..AT NO CHARGE. :08

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION REQUESTED THAT THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY CONSENT TO THE LOCATION AND INSTALLATION OF THE READERS.

THE CITY COUNCIL APPROVED THE REQUEST MONDAY BY A 5-0 VOTE.

THE READERS WILL BE INSTALLED AND MAINTAINED BY A COMPANY CALLED FLOCK SAFETY. THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY WILL HAVE NO RESPONSIBILITY IN ANY WAY FOR THE INSTALLATION OR MAINTENANCE OF THEM.

OTHER IOWA MUNICIPALITIES HAVE LICENSE PLATE READERS IN USE.