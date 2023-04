HUNDREDS TURN OUT FOR IOWA FAITH & FREEDOM EVENT

OVER A THOUSAND CHRISTIAN CONSERVATIVES GATHERED OVER THE WEEKEND IN CLIVE, IOWA TO HEAR FROM SEVERAL LIKELY COMPETITORS FOR THE G-O-P’S 2024 PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION.

FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SPOKE AT THE IOWA FAITH AND FREEDOM COALITION EVENT VIA A LIVE VIDEO FEED.

TRUMP REMINDED THE AUDIENCE HE HAD APPOINTED THREE U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICES, CREATING THE COURT’S CONSERVATIVE MAJORITY THAT OVERTURNED THE ROE VS WADE ABORTION DECISION.

FAITH1 OC…….PROTECT THE UNBORN.” :10

FORMER VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE SAID IT’S LIKELY ABORTION POLICIES WILL BE DECIDED AT THE STATE LEVEL. BUT HE DOESN’T AGREE WITH TRUMP’S PREVIOUS COMMENT THAT ABORTION IS A STATES ONLY ISSUE.

FORMER ARKANSAS GOVERNOR ASA HUTCHINSON SAID HE’D SIGN A NATIONAL 15-WEEK ABORTION BAN INTO LAW IF HE’S ELECTED PRESIDENT.

OTHER CANDIDATES WHO SPOKE — LIKE SOUTH CAROLINA SENATOR TIM SCOTT — DID NOT FOCUS ON THE ABORTION ISSUE.

FAITH2 OC……OUR GREAT COUNTRY. :12

ENTREPRENEUR PERRY JOHNSON, WHO ANNOUNCED HE WAS RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT IN FEBRUARY, IS CRITICIZING DONALD TRUMP’S BUSINESS RECORD AND THE FEDERAL DEFICIT THAT GREW DURING TRUMP’S PRESIDENCY.

FAITH3 OC….HAVE GONE BANKRUPT. :11

SEVERAL OTHER POTENTIAL CANDIDATES ALSO SPOKE AT THE EVENT.

