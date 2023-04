HOW MUCH LATER COULD IT SNOW THIS SPRING?

IF YOU ARE AMONG THE MANY PEOPLE FRUSTRATED BY THE FACT THAT SNOW SHOWERS KEEP LINGERING WITH US THIS SPRING, YOU SHOULD KNOW THAT THE LATEST DATE SIOUX CITY HAS RECEIVED A TENTH OF AN INCH OF SNOW OR MORE IS STILL A LITTLE OVER A MONTH AWAY.

ACCORDING TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OFFICE IN SIOUX FALLS, THE LATEST THAT SIOUX CITY HAS RECORDED A MEASURABLE SNOWFALL OF A TENTH OF AN INCH OR MORE WAS ON MAY 28TH OF 1947.

IT’S HARD TO BELIEVE WE HAVE ALREADY HAD BACK TO BACK 90 DEGREE DAYS EARLIER THIS MONTH.