DAVID GROSS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS THE NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE SIOUX CITY SYMPHONY.

HE CURRENTLY SERVES AS THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE READING (REDDING) SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA IN PENNSYLVANIA.

GROSS WILL TAKE OVER FROM DR. RICHARD STEINBACH, WHO HAS SERVED FOR THE PAST FOUR YEARS AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AFTER HIS TENURE AS PROFESSOR OF MUSIC AT BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY.

DR. STEINBACH IS RETIRING AT THE END OF JUNE.

GROSS WILL BEGIN HIS DUTIES ON JULY 1ST.