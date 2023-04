FATAL CRASH IN RURAL SAC COUNTY

A WISCONSIN MAN HAS DIED AND ANOTHER MAN WAS INJURED IN A ONE VEHICLE CRASH SUNDAY EVENING IN RURAL SAC COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 22-YEAR-OLD OLIVER MASSMAN DIED WHEN HE APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL OF HIS CAR ON PERKINS AVENUE AT 350TH STREET AND WENT INTO A DITCH.

THE CAR WENT UP AN EMBANKMENT, STRUCK & BROKE AN ELECTRICAL POLE, VAULTED AND STRUCK A TREE.

IT THEN OVERTURNED & ENTERED A POND WHERE THE FRONT END BECAME SUBMERGED. MASSMAN DIED AT THE SCENE.

HIS PASSENGER, 22-YEAR-OLD EAN MARKER, ALSO OF WISCONSIN, WAS TRANSPORTED TO LORING HOSPITAL IN SAC CITY AND LATER TO MERCYONE IN SIOUX CITY.

THE PATROL SAYS SPEED & ALCOHOL ARE SUSPECTED FACTORS IN THE CRASH,