Dallas Clark Gives Back to Iowa City Children’s Hospital

FORMER HAWKEYE FOOTBALL STAR DALLAS CLARK HAS DONATED 101-THOUSAND DOLLARS TO THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA’S STEAD FAMILY CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL.

HE WAS HONORED SATURDAY DURING THE HAWKEYES’ OPEN SPRING PRACTICE.

CLARK IS ALSO DONATING 101-THOUSAND DOLLARS TO THE PEYTON MANNING CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL IN INDIANAPOLIS.

HE RAISED THE MONEY FOR THE DONATIONS BY COMPETING IN THE 2022 IRONMAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP IN KAILUA KONA, HAWAII.