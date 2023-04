CITY SEWER RATE HIKE RECEIVES 2ND ROUND APPROVAL

AFTER TWO WEEKS OF DELAYS AND AN HOUR LONG SPIRITED DISCUSSION MONDAY AFTERNOON, THE CITY COUNCIL HAS GIVEN THE SECOND OF THREE REQUIRED APPROVAL VOTES TO INCREASE SEWER RATES FOR THE RESIDENTS AND BUSINESSES OF SIOUX CITY.

ONCE AGAIN SIOUXLAND CHAMBER PRESIDENT CHRIS MCGOWAN ASKED THE COUNCIL TO DELAY APPROVAL BECAUSE OF QUESTIONS BY INDUSTRIAL USERS THAT STILL NEED ANSWERS:

ONE OF THOSE QUESTIONS CONCERNS AN EARLIER PROJECT REPORT FROM MCCLURE ENGINEERING THREE YEARS AGO THAT MCGOWAN SAYS SHOWS A MUCH LOWER PROJECT COST THAN WHAT’S NOW PROPOSED.

THAT LED TO AN EXCHANGE BETWEEN MCGOWAN AND COUNCILMAN ALEX WATTERS:

THE DEBATE LED TO MAYOR BOB SCOTT SAYING HE WAS TIRED OF QUESTIONS BY THE INDUSTRIAL USERS AND OTHERS BEING CONSIDERED AS ADVERSARIAL BY SOME CITY STAFF:

SCOTT ABSTAINED FROM VOTING YES OR NO, SAYING HIS MAIN CONCERN WAS THE SAFETY OF PLANT WORKERS.

THE AMENDED RATE INCREASE LOWERED THE INITIAL INDUSTRIAL RATE INCREASE TO 5% JULY 1ST AND 25% NEXT JANUARY 1ST AND KEPT THE RESIDENTIAL AND SMALL BUSINESS RATE HIKES THE SAME.

THE COUNCIL APPROVED IT 4-0 WITH A 3RD READING AND VOTE YET TO COME BEFORE THE RATE HIKE WOULD TAKE EFFECT ON JULY 1ST.