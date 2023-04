THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY HAS VOTED 5-0 IN FAVOR OF DEMOLISHING THE OLD YMCA BUILDING LOCATED AT 722 NEBRASKA STREET.

THAT BUILDING’S INTERIOR WAS GUTTED YEARS AGO AND NO SUCCESSFUL DEVELOPMENT OF THE PROPERTY EVER TOOK PLACE.

A BID LETTING WILL TAKE PLACE ON APRIL 25TH WITH AN ESTIMATED PROJECT COST OF $750,000.

THE PROJECT HAS A COMPLETION DATE OF DECEMBER 1ST AND WILL BE PAID FOR WITH C-I-P FUNDS THAT HAVE ALREADY BEEN BUDGETED.

