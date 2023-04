LOCAL FOOD VENDORS SOUGHT FOR RAGBRAI

PLANS ARE CONTINUING TO TAKE SHAPE LOCALLY FOR THIS SUMMER’S GREAT BIKE RIDE ACROSS IOWA THAT STARTS HERE IN SIOUX CITY IN JULY.

THE THOUSANDS OF BIKE RIDERS COMING HERE WILL NEED TO BE FED, AND THE CALL IS GOING OUT FOR FOOD AND RETAIL VENDORS FOR RAGBRAI SIOUX CITY ON SATURDAY, JULY 22ND.

KATHLEEN VONDRAK, GENERAL MANAGER OF FOOD AND BEVERAGE AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER IS THE VENDOR COMMITTEE CHAIR.

HER GOAL IS TO HAVE 20-30 FOOD VENDORS SET UP AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER PARKING LOT THAT DAY:

VONDRAK IS ALSO LOOKING FOR NON-FOOD VENDORS:

VONDRAK HAS BEEN CONTACTING POTENTIAL FOOD VENDORS THIS MONTH AND

DIRECTING THEM TO THE VENDOR APPLICATION FORM AT RAGBRAISIOUXCITY.COM.

APPLICATIONS MUST BE SUBMITTED BY JUNE 1ST