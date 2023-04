APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR CITY POLICE YOUTH ACADEMY

THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT IS NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR THE SUMMER 2023 YOUTH ACADEMY.

SGT. TOM GILL SAYS THE YOUTH ACADEMY IS FOR STUDENTS WHO ARE AT LEAST 14 YEARS OLD AND GIVES HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS AN OPPORTUNITY TO LEARN MORE ABOUT CAREERS IN THE LAW ENFORCEMENT FIELD.

OFFICER VALERIE ROSE SAYS THE STUDENTS ARE GIVEN THE OPPORTUNITY TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE POLICE OFFICER’S RESPONSIBILITIES WITH HANDS ON ACTIVITIES:

LUIS TORRES OF HEELAN TOOK PART IN THE MOST RECENT YOUTH ACADEMY:

PAGE WAGNER OF WESTWOOD TOOK PART AND IS NOW CONSIDERING A LAW ENFORCEMENT CAREER:

APPLICATIONS ARE AVAILABLE THROUGH THE SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICERS OR THE GUIDANCE OFFICE AT ALL THE SIOUX CITY HIGH SCHOOLS AND MIDDLE SCHOOLS, AS WELL AS THE POLICE HEADQUARTERS AT 601 DOUGLAS STREET.

THE DEADLINE FOR APPLICATIONS IS MAY 5TH.