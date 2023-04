PERSON OF INTEREST IN MORNINGSIDE SHOTS FIRED INCIDENT IN CUSTODY

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE ARRESTED A SUSPECT WANTED IN A SHOTS FIRED INCIDENT IN MORNINGSIDE TUESDAY MORNING.

SGT, TOM GILL SAYS THE MALE SUSPECT WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY ON UNRELATED CHARGES LATE THURSDAY NIGHT;

25-YEAR-OLD ARTHUR SMITH OF SIOUX CITY WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP AT WASHINGTON AVENUE AND SOUTH ALICE FOR AN EQUIPMENT VIOLATION.

THE OFFICER FOUND SMITH’S LICENSE HAD BEEN SUSPENDED EIGHT TIMES.

SGT. GILL SAYS SMITH IS FACING SEVERAL CHARGES NOT RELATED TO THE SHOTS FIRED INCIDENT

THE OFFICER FOUND QUANTITIES OF METH AND MARIJUANA IN SMITH’S VEHICLE.

SMITH IS CHARGED WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE AND DELIVER OVER 5 GRAMS OF METH, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 3RD OFFENSE, FAILURE TO AFFIX A DRUG TAX STAMP ON 7 GRAMS OR MORE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AND HABITUAL OFFENDER DRIVING WHILE BARRED.

THE INVESTIGATION INTO THE SHOTS FIRED INCIDENT AT 2318 SOUTH CLINTON THAT POLICE SAY SMITH IS THE SUSPECT IN IS CONTINUING.