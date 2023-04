NO CHARGES HAVE BEEN FILED YET IN THE STABBING THAT OCCURRED EARLY TUESDAY, AROUND 1:30 A.M. AT THE CENTENNIAL MANOR APARTMENTS AT 441 WEST 3RD STREET.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SGT. TOM GILL SAYS THE 53-YEAR-OLD MAN WHO WAS STABBED IS RECOVERING FROM HIS WOUNDS:

STABBING OC……NO ONE CHARGED. :10

GILL SAYS THE VICTIM’S INJURIES WERE NON-LIFE-THREATENING.

THE SUSPECT AND THE VICTIM EACH RESIDE AT CENTENNIAL MANOR IN DIFFERENT APARTMENTS.