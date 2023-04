ONE PERSON WAS KILLED IN A CRASH IN PIERCE COUNTY NEBRASKA ON THURSDAY.

THE CAR-VERSUS-TRACTOR TRAILER CRASH HAPPENED AT AROUND 5 A.M. ON U.S. ROUTE 20 NEAR THE INTERSECTION WITH U.S. 81.

THE PIERCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAYS THE VICTIM, A 49-YEAR-OLD WOMAN FROM MINNESOTA, WAS A PASSENGER IN THE CAR.

THE DRIVER, A 36-YEAR-OLD MAN, WAS TAKEN TO FAITH REGIONAL HOSPITAL IN NORFOLK BEFORE HE WAS TRANSFERRED TO NEBRASKA MEDICAL CENTER IN OMAHA.

THEIR NAMES HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.