MORNINGSIDE RECEIVES ENTREPRENEURIAL GRANT

MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY, IN COLLABORATION WITH THE IOWA WEST COAST INITIATIVE, SIOUXLAND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION AND DRAKE UNIVERSITY, HAS CREATED A PARTNERSHIP TO SUPPORT RURAL ENTREPRENEURIAL GROWTH IN THE SIOUXLAND REGION.

MORNINGSIDE WAS AWARDED A $360,650 GRANT FROM THE ENTREPRENEURIAL INVESTMENT AWARD PROGRAM TO BE USED OVER TWO YEARS IN THE PROJECT FOR TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE, EDUCATION AND COMMUNITY-CENTERED MENTORING.

THE PROGRAM AIMS TO SERVE SOCIALLY AND ECONOMICALLY UNDERSERVED INDIVIDUALS, IMMIGRANT AND REFUGEE POPULATIONS, YOUNG ENTREPRENEURS AND OTHERS THAT MIGHT LACK ACCESS TO RESOURCES AND PROFESSIONAL NETWORKS.

YEAR TWO FUNDING IS CONTINGENT UPON YEAR ONE CONTRACT COMPLETION.