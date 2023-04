IOWA LEGISLATURE PASSES SCHOOL GENDER INFORMATION MEASURE

THE IOWA HOUSE AND SENATE HAVE AGREED ON A FINAL VERSION OF LEGISLATION ORIGINALLY PROPOSED BY GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS THAT BANS INSTRUCTION ABOUT GENDER IDENTITY AND SEXUAL ORIENTATION IN ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS.

THE MEASURE ALSO REQUIRES PARENTS TO BE NOTIFIED IF THEIR CHILD ASKS TO BE KNOWN BY A DIFFERENT NAME OR PRONOUN AT SCHOOL.

REPRESENTATIVE SKYLER WHEELER OF HULL LED DEBATE AS HOUSE MEMBERS CONSIDERED THE G-O-P COMPROMISE.

THE BILL PASSED THE HOUSE WITH THE SUPPORT OF 57 REPUBLICANS.

FOUR REPUBLICANS AND 34 DEMOCRATS OPPOSED IT.

THE SENATE PASSED THE PLAN WEDNESDAY ON A PARTY LINE VOTE.

SENATOR KEN ROZENBOOM SAYS THE BILL PROVIDES REASONABLE GUARDRAILS.

THE BILL CALLS FOR REMOVING BOOKS THAT DESCRIBE OR DEPICT SEX ACTS, HOWEVER THE BIBLE, THE QURAN AND THE TORAH COULD STAY ON THE SHELVES.

SENATOR JANICE WEINERT FROM IOWA CITY, SAYS IT MEANS LITERARY CLASSICS MUST BE REMOVED.

THE BILL OUTLINES SANCTIONS FOR EDUCATORS WHO DO NOT FOLLOW THE POLICIES IN THE BILL.

