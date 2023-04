EVANS SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON FOR 2021 MURDER

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON FOR FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE SHOOTING DEATH OF 22-YEAR-OLD MARTEZ HARRISON OUTSIDE OF UNCLE DAVE’S BAR ON WEST 3RD STREET IN MAY OF 2021.

18-YEAR-OLD DWIGHT EVANS MUST SERVE 20 YEARS BEFORE HE WOULD BE ELIGIBLE FOR PAROLE.

A WOODBURY COUNTY JURY FOUND EVANS GUILTY OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND GOING ARMED WITH INTENT LAST AUGUST.

BECAUSE EVANS WAS A 17-YEAR-OLD JUVENILE AT TIME OF THE CRIME, HE WAS NOT SUBJECT TO A MANDATORY SENTENCE OF LIFE WITHOUT PAROLE.

A SECOND DEFENDANT IN THE CASE, LAWRENCE CANADY, WHO WAS FIGHTING WITH HARRISON OUTSIDE OF THE BAR BEFORE EVANS SHOT HARRISON, WAS SENTENCED TO 16 YEARS IN PRISON IN FEBRUARY OF 2022 FOR VOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER, WILLFUL INJURY CAUSING BODILY INJURY AND SERIOUS ASSAULT IN HARRISON’S DEATH.