DISNEY DIRECTOR CLEMENTS RETURNS TO HIS SIOUX CITY ROOTS

DISNEY FILM ARTIST-DIRECTOR AND SIOUX CITY NATIVE RON CLEMENTS HAS RETURNED HOME THIS WEEKEND FOR A SPECIAL SHOWING OF HIS ANIMATED MOVIE “ALADDIN”.

THE SIOUX CITY SYMPHONY WILL PERFORM THE SOUNDTRACK TO THE FILM AS IT IS SCREENED AT THE ORPHEUM THEATER SATURDAY NIGHT.

CLEMENTS IS A 1971 GRADUATE OF BISHOP HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL AND SPOKE TO STUDENTS AT THE SCHOOL FRIDAY AFTERNOON, AND REMINISCED ABOUT ATTENDING CATHOLIC SCHOOL HERE:

CLEMENTS WORKED IN CREATED SERVICES AT CHANNEL 9 TV IN SIOUX CITY, AND THEN MOVED TO CALIFORNIA IN 1973.

HE SAW A LOT OF MOVIES AT THE ORPHEUM GROWING UP AND WAS HONORED A FEW YEARS AGO WITH A SPECIAL SHOWING THERE OF ANOTHER FILM HE DIRECTED:

CLEMENTS OTHER DIRECTING CREDITS INCLUDE “THE LITTLE MERMAID.”

HE SAYS IT WILL BE AN EMOTIONAL EXPERIENCE FOR HIM SATURDAY NIGHT TO HEAR THE SYMPHONY PERFORM ALADDIN’S MUSIC WHILE THE MOVIE IS SHOWN.

THE ORPHEUM PERFORMANCE BEGINS AT 7:30 P.M.