SUNNYBROOK HOPE CENTER PARTNERS WITH JENSEN SUBARU TO COMBAT LOCAL HUNGER

JENSEN SUBARU IS PARTNERING WITH THE SUNNYBROOK HOPE CENTER TO HELP LOCAL FAMILIES OVERCOME FOOD INSECURITY.

TROY FULLER, THE SALES MANAGER OF JENSEN SUBARU, PRESENTED A CHECK FOR $14,200 TO THE LOCAL CHURCH THURSDAY TO HELP STOCK THEIR FOOD PANTRY:

IT’S PART OF THE AUTO DEALERSHIP’S ANNUAL SHARE THE LOVE EVENT.

TINA STROUD, THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE HOPE CENTER, SAYS THIS IS THE THIRD YEAR JENSEN SUBARU HAS PARTNERED WITH THE PANTRY PROJECT:

THE HOPE CENTER’S FOOD PANTRY AT THE CHURCH IS STOCKED LIKE A MINI GROCERY STORE, COMPLETE WITH SHOPPING CARTS:

STROUD SAYS THOSE NEEDING HELP FROM THE PANTRY SHOULD MAKE A RESERVATION WITH THE HOPE CENTER TO COME OUT:

THIS YEAR’S DONATION SHOULD PROVIDE 72,000 MEALS TO LOCAL FAMILIES.