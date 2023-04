MOSLEY INAUGURATED AS MORNINGSIDE’S 13TH PRESIDENT

DR. ALBERT MOSLEY HAS BEEN INAUGURATED AS THE 13TH PRESIDENT OF MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY.

THE INVESTITURE CEREMONY TOOK PLACE THURSDAY MORNING IN EPPLEY AUDITORIUM ON THE MORNINGSIDE CAMPUS.

DR. MOSLEY BEGAN HIS REMARKS WITH THANKS TO THE UNIVERSITY COMMUNITY FOR PUTTING THEIR TRUST IN HIM:

MOSLEY SAID THE CEREMONIES WERE ABOUT MORNINGSIDE, NOT JUST HIM:

DR. MOSLEY SAID THATE THEME OF THE OCCASION WAS PURPOSE, PRIDE AND PROMISE:

A VARIETY OF OTHER ACIVITIES INCLUDING COMMUNITY SERVICE INITIATIVES FOLLOWED THE INAUGURATION.