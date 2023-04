CITY’S LITTER DASH POSTPONED TWO WEEKS

THE RECENT RAIN AND EXPECTED COLD AND WINDY CONDITIONS ON FRIDAY HAS RESULTED IN THE CITY’S LITTER DASH BEING POSTPONED FOR TWO WEEKS.

THE LITTER DASH CLEAN UP EVENT WILL NOW TAKE PLACE ON FRIDAY, MAY 5TH, FROM NOON TO 4:00 P.M.

VOLUNTEERS ARE STILL WELCOME TO PARTICIPATE AND REGISTRATION WILL REMAIN OPEN THROUGH APRIL 29TH.

YOU MAY SIGN UP ONLINE AT SIOUX-CITY.ORG/LITTERDASH.

ORGANIZATIONS WHO ARE NOT AVAILABLE ON MAY 5TH CAN STILL CLEAN UP THEIR ASSIGNED LOCATION ON A DAY THAT FITS THEIR SCHEDULE.

MATERIALS CAN BE PICKED UP AT THE SEABOARD TRIUMPH FOODS EXPO CENTER.