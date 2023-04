AREA HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS LOOK AT 185TH FOR A FUTURE CAREER

AROUND 200 AREA HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS FROM THE TRI-STATE AREA WERE AT THE 185TH IOWA AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE THURSDAY, EXPLORING CAREER POSSIBILITIES SERVING IN THE GUARD.

TECH SGT ADAM ALLEN IS A RECRUITER WITH THE REFUELING WING:

SGT. ALLEN SAYS THE NATIONAL GUARD IS A GREAT WAY FOR STUDENTS TO CONTINUE TO LEARN WHILE SERVING THEIR COUNTRY ON A PART TIME BASIS:

GABRIEL JOHN OF NORTH HIGH SCHOOL WAS ONE OF THE STUDENTS WITH A SPECIFIC INTEREST IN THE 185TH:

HE HOPES TO BE A CREW CHIEF ONE DAY.

THIS WAS THE SECOND YEAR IN A ROW THE 185TH CONDUCTED A CAREER FAIR.

ADMISSION REPRESENTATIVES FROM IOWA’S THREE STATE UNIVERSITIES ALONG WITH AREA PRIVATE AND COMMUNITY COLLEGES WERE ALSO AT THE EVENT.