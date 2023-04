NEBRASKA LAWMAKERS HAVE PASSED A MEASURE THAT LEGALIZES THE CONCEALED CARRY OF FIREARMS WITHOUT A PERMIT.

STATE SENATORS APPROVED THE MEASURE WEDNESDAY THAT ALLOWS ANYONE WHO CAN LEGALLY PURCHASE A GUN TO CARRY IT CONCEALED IN PUBLIC WITHOUT A PERMIT OR EVEN A SAFETY TRAINING CLASS.

THE BILL IS NOW AWAITING GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN’S SIGNATURE.