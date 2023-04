REMEMBERING JUDGE JEFFREY POULSON

A WELL KNOWN SIOUX CITY DISTRICT COURT JUDGE HAS PASSED AWAY.

THIRD DISTRICT JUDGE JEFFREY POULSON DIED AT HIS HOME MONDAY AT AGE 71 FROM A MEDICAL CONDITION.

POULSON WORKED IN PRIVATE PRACTICE IN SIOUX CITY FROM FEBRUARY 1977 TO DECEMBER, 2010.

HE WAS APPOINTED TO THE BENCH ON NOVEMBER 30TH OF 2010 AND SERVED THROUGH LAST JULY WHEN HE RETIRED.

JUDGE JEFF NEARY SERVED WITH POULSON IN THE 3RD DISTRICT:

NEARY SAYS POULSON WAS ONE OF THE FOUNDERS AND THE PRESIDING JUDGE FOR THE ONLY VETERANS TREATMENT COURT IN IOWA:

POULSON AND HIS WIFE JAN WERE MARRIED 48 YEARS AND HAVE TWO ADULT CHILDREN.

A CELEBRATION OF JUDGE POULSON’S LIFE WILL BE ON TUESDAY, APRIL 25TH AT 4:00 P.M. IN THE COUNTRY CELEBRATIONS EVENT CENTER AT 5606 HAMILTON BLVD WITH VISITATION TO FOLLOW.